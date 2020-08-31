Alicia Burns accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Alicia Burns, PA-C
Overview
Alicia Burns, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Chandler, AZ.
Locations
Atembis, LLC333 N Dobson Rd Ste 15, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 282-8336Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Great PA.
About Alicia Burns, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1023594371
Frequently Asked Questions
