Dr. Adams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alicia Adams, OD
Overview
Dr. Alicia Adams, OD is an Optometrist in Denver, CO.
Dr. Adams works at
Locations
Kaiser Permanente2045 N Franklin St, Denver, CO 80205 Directions (303) 338-4545
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Adams at the Kaiser Lakewood office. Her and staff ( Kristina) provided excellent care! They were thorough in explaining the processes to be performed, results, and plan of action. Both had professionalism and welcoming personalities and made me feel very comfortable. I would recommend Dr. Adams and Kristina to Kaiser Patients.
About Dr. Alicia Adams, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1790072643
