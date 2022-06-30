Alice Williams, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alice Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Alice Williams, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Alice Williams, LPC is a Counselor in Rome, GA.
Locations
Enlightening Streams Guidanceand Counseling Services701 E 2nd Ave SW, Rome, GA 30161 Directions (706) 622-2963
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Alliant Health Plans
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Tricare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Mrs. Alice has been such a God sent for my family, me included. She first helped us with an older child with RAD which is such a hard condition to treat. But, Alice was the first one to step up and actually try and help our son. Then she helped me through some trauma that I had bottled up for more than 20 years, and it was like talking to a friend that knows ALL your secrets. Now, she is helping us with our youngest son that worships Alice to no end and is always excited to go see her. I would hands down recommend Mrs. Alice to anyone out there looking for a someone to help with any situation or even a "friend" to talk to. She is amazing!!!
About Alice Williams, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1295931335
Education & Certifications
- Floyd County Board Of Education
- Auburn University
Frequently Asked Questions
Alice Williams has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Alice Williams accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
