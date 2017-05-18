Dr. Alice Wiener, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiener is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alice Wiener, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Alice Wiener, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Rome, GA. They specialize in Psychology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University School Of Professional Psychology.
Dr. Wiener works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Transitions Psychological and Consultative Services LLC104 E 5th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 Directions (706) 235-6990
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- Self Pay
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wiener?
Dr. Wiener is a fantastic psychologist! She helped us understand what was going on with our children and in our family. She talked to us about how our issues were affecting the kids. We have seen lots of positive changes in their behaviors and see that therapy has helped our family. She gets 5 stars!!
About Dr. Alice Wiener, PSY.D
- Psychology
- 26 years of experience
- English, French and French Creole
- 1275603284
Education & Certifications
- The Children's Psychiatric Center North Dade County Florida
- The Children's Psychiatric Center Inc. Miami Florida
- Wright State University School Of Professional Psychology
- OAKLAND UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wiener has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wiener accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wiener has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wiener works at
Dr. Wiener speaks French and French Creole.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiener. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiener.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wiener, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wiener appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.