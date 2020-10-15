See All Psychologists in Cupertino, CA
Alice Tsoi, LMFT

Alice Tsoi, LMFT

Psychology
2 (15)
Alice Tsoi, LMFT is a Psychologist in Cupertino, CA. 

Alice Tsoi works at Frederick C Delse MD in Cupertino, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Frederick C Delse MD
    20045 Stevens Creek Blvd Ste 2E, Cupertino, CA 95014 (408) 718-8890
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Oct 15, 2020
    I am surprised to read the above review. My daughter's therapy started in end of Aug 2020, and it has been FaceTime Video with her every time. Alice calls my daughter's number and if my daughter doesn't pick, she lets me know and I make sure my daughter picks up the phone when Alice calls back. It hasn't been enough appointments to judge how good she is, but she has been very professional. I am giving her benefit of doubt and rating her a 4.
    — Oct 15, 2020
    About Alice Tsoi, LMFT

    Psychology
    English
    1427076322
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Alice Tsoi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Alice Tsoi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Alice Tsoi works at Frederick C Delse MD in Cupertino, CA. View the full address on Alice Tsoi’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Alice Tsoi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alice Tsoi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alice Tsoi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alice Tsoi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

