Alice Steinfeld
Overview
Alice Steinfeld is a Counselor in Tucson, AZ.
Alice Steinfeld works at
Locations
Excel Psychiatric Care Pllc6375 E Tanque Verde Rd Ste 140, Tucson, AZ 85715 Directions (520) 885-4679
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Alice off and on for several years. She is very professional, yet warm, easy to talk to, and extremely compassionate. She offers sound advice, is knowledgeable and respectful. I have recommended her multiple times to family and friends, to their satisfaction and appreciation.
About Alice Steinfeld
- Counseling
- English
- 1508085408
Alice Steinfeld works at
4 patients have reviewed Alice Steinfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alice Steinfeld.
