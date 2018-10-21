Alice Knutson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Alice Knutson, MFT
Alice Knutson, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in San Francisco, CA.
Bay Area Children First999 Sutter St, San Francisco, CA 94109 Directions (415) 775-4995Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Empathetic, caring and a good listener. Alice truly cares about her patients. If you are looking for someone who you can trust and confide in without feeling judged, Alice is a great choice.
About Alice Knutson, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1154479376
Alice Knutson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Alice Knutson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Alice Knutson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alice Knutson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alice Knutson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alice Knutson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.