Alice Gallagher has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Alice Gallagher, CRNP
Overview
Alice Gallagher, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Philadelphia, PA.
Alice Gallagher works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania3535 Market St Ste 100, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 746-3535
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Alice Gallagher?
About Alice Gallagher, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1962569459
Frequently Asked Questions
Alice Gallagher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Alice Gallagher works at
2 patients have reviewed Alice Gallagher. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alice Gallagher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alice Gallagher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alice Gallagher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.