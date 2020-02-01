Alice Franklin, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alice Franklin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Alice Franklin, PA-C
Alice Franklin, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Newnan, GA.
Skin Cancer Specialists, P.C. Newnan2045 Highway 34 E, Newnan, GA 30265 Directions (706) 257-4189
Marietta Office835 Cogburn Ave NW Ste 100, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 422-5557Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Absolutely wonderful! A. Fair Franklin has seen me twice; and both times she was pleasant, caring, and professional. I would recommend her to anyone that needed skin issue diagnosis and/or treatment.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- GEORGIA STATE UNIVERSITY
Alice Franklin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Alice Franklin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Alice Franklin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
1642 patients have reviewed Alice Franklin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alice Franklin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alice Franklin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alice Franklin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.