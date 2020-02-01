See All Physicians Assistants in Newnan, GA
Alice Franklin, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Alice Franklin, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (1642)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Alice Franklin, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Newnan, GA. 

Alice Franklin works at Skin Cancer Specialists, P.C. Newnan in Newnan, GA with other offices in Marietta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Skin Cancer Specialists, P.C. Newnan
    2045 Highway 34 E, Newnan, GA 30265 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 257-4189
  2. 2
    Marietta Office
    835 Cogburn Ave NW Ste 100, Marietta, GA 30060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 422-5557
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dandruff
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Peel Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1642 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1642)
    5 Star
    (1471)
    4 Star
    (124)
    3 Star
    (26)
    2 Star
    (11)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Alice Franklin?

    Feb 01, 2020
    Absolutely wonderful! A. Fair Franklin has seen me twice; and both times she was pleasant, caring, and professional. I would recommend her to anyone that needed skin issue diagnosis and/or treatment.
    Marty W — Feb 01, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Alice Franklin, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Alice Franklin, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Alice Franklin to family and friends

    Alice Franklin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Alice Franklin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Alice Franklin, PA-C.

    About Alice Franklin, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346359585
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • GEORGIA STATE UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Alice Franklin, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alice Franklin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Alice Franklin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Alice Franklin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    1642 patients have reviewed Alice Franklin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alice Franklin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alice Franklin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alice Franklin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Alice Franklin, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.