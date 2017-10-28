See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Staunton, VA
Dr. Alice Cioara, OD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Alice Cioara, OD

Optometry
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Alice Cioara, OD is an Optometrist in Staunton, VA. They graduated from Nova Southeastern College of Optometry.

Dr. Cioara works at C-Luminous EyeCare, Staunton, VA in Staunton, VA with other offices in Charlottesville, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Walmart Pharmacy 10-1344
    1028 Richmond Ave Ste C, Staunton, VA 24401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 246-1934
  2. 2
    C-Luminous Eyecare
    1638 Rio Road East, Charlottesville, VA 22901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (434) 973-7996
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Advantica
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Davis Vision
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • Spectera
    • Superior Vision
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Cioara?

    Oct 28, 2017
    I had spent 2 days in a Verona clinic and I told them my contacts didn't feel right. They said I would get used to them. After a few headaches I went in to see Dr. Cioara and after her exam she found that they fitted me with the wrong size. She saved me a lot of pain and trouble. I also received a nice Christmas card which was a surprise. Writing a bad review because of a shipping/prescription issue has no bearing on a doctors ability.
    Staunton, va — Oct 28, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alice Cioara, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Alice Cioara, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Cioara to family and friends

    Dr. Cioara's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Cioara

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Alice Cioara, OD.

    About Dr. Alice Cioara, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Romanian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518190677
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Nova Southeastern College of Optometry
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alice Cioara, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cioara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cioara has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cioara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cioara. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cioara.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cioara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cioara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Alice Cioara, OD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.