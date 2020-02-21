Alice Cannan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Alice Cannan, NP
Alice Cannan, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Berkeley, CA.
Alice Cannan works at
Ob Gyn & Fertility Specialists2915 Telegraph Ave Ste 200, Berkeley, CA 94705 Directions (510) 845-8047
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I highly recommend her. She’s a keen listener, knowledgeable, kind, humble. She’s like a friend. I have been to other doctors and always felt uneasy but with her. It’s like sitting in an office talking to a specialist/ friend. My first time walking out of a doctors office with a happy heart and satisfied. Will remain her patient for as long as I am in California. ?? Very happy patient.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1265582969
Alice Cannan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Alice Cannan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Alice Cannan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alice Cannan.
