Alice Boullosa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Alice Boullosa, MSW
Overview
Alice Boullosa, MSW is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Tampa, FL.
Locations
Alice Boullosa, LMFT, LLC515 W Bay St Ste 100, Tampa, FL 33606 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
Alice is amazing in all aspects of care, counsel, and resources. I have sought her counsel during many challenges I have faced over the past 25+ years. Alice is ‘where I go’ when I need help. Alice has helped me in overcoming my own addiction, near divorce (still happily married!), dealing with family member addiction, strained family relationships, the list goes on. I cannot overstate the positive impact Alice has had on my life.
About Alice Boullosa, MSW
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1285946095
Frequently Asked Questions
Alice Boullosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Alice Boullosa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alice Boullosa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alice Boullosa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alice Boullosa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.