See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Tampa, FL
Alice Boullosa, MSW Icon-share Share Profile

Alice Boullosa, MSW

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.5 (13)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Alice Boullosa, MSW is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Tampa, FL. 

Alice Boullosa works at Alice Boullosa, LMFT, LLC in Tampa, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alice Boullosa, LMFT, LLC
    515 W Bay St Ste 100, Tampa, FL 33606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Alice Boullosa?

Sep 16, 2019
Alice is amazing in all aspects of care, counsel, and resources. I have sought her counsel during many challenges I have faced over the past 25+ years. Alice is ‘where I go’ when I need help. Alice has helped me in overcoming my own addiction, near divorce (still happily married!), dealing with family member addiction, strained family relationships, the list goes on. I cannot overstate the positive impact Alice has had on my life.
— Sep 16, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Alice Boullosa, MSW
How would you rate your experience with Alice Boullosa, MSW?
  • Likelihood of recommending Alice Boullosa to family and friends

Alice Boullosa's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Alice Boullosa

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Alice Boullosa, MSW.

About Alice Boullosa, MSW

Specialties
  • Marriage & Family Therapy
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1285946095
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Alice Boullosa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Alice Boullosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Alice Boullosa works at Alice Boullosa, LMFT, LLC in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Alice Boullosa’s profile.

13 patients have reviewed Alice Boullosa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alice Boullosa.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alice Boullosa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alice Boullosa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Alice Boullosa, MSW?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.