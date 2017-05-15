Dr. Aliann Young, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aliann Young, DC
Overview
Dr. Aliann Young, DC is a Chiropractor in Avon, OH.
Dr. Young works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Crowell Carolyn DDS36855 American Way, Avon, OH 44011 Directions (440) 401-2495
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Young?
I have been treated by Dr. Young for several years due to pain from spinal stenosis. She has been more helpful than physical therapy. Her treatments save me from having to take stronger drugs to treat the pain from the stenosis.
About Dr. Aliann Young, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1417927567
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Young has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Young accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Young works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.