Dr. Ali Mazandarani, DC
Overview
Dr. Ali Mazandarani, DC is a Sports Medicine Chiropractor in Midland Park, NJ.
Locations
MedWell, L.L.C. Spine, OsteoArthritis & Neuropathy Center33 CENTRAL AVE, Midland Park, NJ 07432 Directions (201) 689-0800
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I suffer with back problems due to working in Nursing Homes for years. Medwell helped in easing my pain and be able to function again. Definitely recommend the whole team!
About Dr. Ali Mazandarani, DC
- Chiropractic Sports Medicine
- English, Arabic
- 1174536965
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mazandarani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mazandarani accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mazandarani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mazandarani speaks Arabic.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Mazandarani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mazandarani.
