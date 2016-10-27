See All Chiropractors in Midland Park, NJ
Dr. Ali Mazandarani, DC

Chiropractic Sports Medicine
3.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Ali Mazandarani, DC is a Sports Medicine Chiropractor in Midland Park, NJ. 

Dr. Mazandarani works at MedWell, L.L.C. Spine, OsteoArthritis & Neuropathy Center in Midland Park, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    MedWell, L.L.C. Spine, OsteoArthritis & Neuropathy Center
    33 CENTRAL AVE, Midland Park, NJ 07432 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 689-0800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Oct 27, 2016
    I suffer with back problems due to working in Nursing Homes for years. Medwell helped in easing my pain and be able to function again. Definitely recommend the whole team!
    Yong in New Milford — Oct 27, 2016
    About Dr. Ali Mazandarani, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic Sports Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1174536965
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ali Mazandarani, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mazandarani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mazandarani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mazandarani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mazandarani works at MedWell, L.L.C. Spine, OsteoArthritis & Neuropathy Center in Midland Park, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Mazandarani’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Mazandarani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mazandarani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mazandarani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mazandarani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

