Ali Lewandowski, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4 (9)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Ali Lewandowski, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Glendale, AZ. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    18275 N 59th Ave Ste 144 Bldg H, Glendale, AZ 85308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 843-2300
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Ali Lewandowski, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306171319
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ali Lewandowski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Ali Lewandowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Ali Lewandowski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ali Lewandowski.

