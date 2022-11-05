Dr. Ali Kizilbash, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kizilbash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Kizilbash, PHD
Overview
Dr. Ali Kizilbash, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Pensacola, FL.
Dr. Kizilbash works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Neuropsychology Center5153 N 9th Ave Ste 304, Pensacola, FL 32504 Directions (850) 484-7800
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kizilbash?
Very impressed with the time and testing that provided a comprehensive evaluation of our son. Highly recommend Dr. Kizalbash.
About Dr. Ali Kizilbash, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1689656548
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kizilbash has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kizilbash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kizilbash works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kizilbash. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kizilbash.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kizilbash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kizilbash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.