Dr. Ali Danesh, PHD

Rehabilitation
5 (93)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Ali Danesh, PHD is a Rehabilitation Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. 

Dr. Danesh works at Labyrinth Audiology in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Labyrinth Audiology
    1500 Nw 10th Ave, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 807-7873

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital
  • Broward Health North
  • Delray Medical Center
  • West Boca Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adult Hearing Loss Rehabilitation
Auditory Processing Disorders
Balance Disorders
Adult Hearing Loss Rehabilitation
Auditory Processing Disorders
Balance Disorders

Adult Hearing Loss Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Auditory Processing Disorders Chevron Icon
Balance Disorders Chevron Icon
Balance Testing Chevron Icon
Benign Paroxyzmal Vertigo of Childhood Chevron Icon
Benign Positional Vertigo Chevron Icon
Central Vestibular Vertigo Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Hearing Disorders Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Loss of Balance Chevron Icon
Migrainous Vertigo Chevron Icon
Presbycusis Chevron Icon
Sensorineural Deafness Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vestibular Neuritis Chevron Icon
Vestibular Testing Chevron Icon
    • AvMed
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 93 ratings
    Patient Ratings (93)
    5 Star
    (89)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 20, 2022
    I have been a patient for a while. Whatever I need to see Dr Danesh for, he always tries to fit me in with the help of his kind team. He always has a solution that works. I have been happy with all of them.
    judith bradley — Jun 20, 2022
    About Dr. Ali Danesh, PHD

    • Rehabilitation
    • English, Persian, Spanish and Turkish
    • 1821134768
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Memphis 1994-1998
    • University of Tehran
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ali Danesh, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Danesh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Danesh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Danesh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Danesh works at Labyrinth Audiology in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Danesh’s profile.

    93 patients have reviewed Dr. Danesh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Danesh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Danesh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Danesh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

