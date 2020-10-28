See All Chiropractors in Houston, TX
Dr. Alham Samani, DC is a Chiropractor in Houston, TX. 

Dr. Samani works at Midtown Medical in Houston, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Catalyst Health Services Inc
    1724 RICHMOND AVE, Houston, TX 77098 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 597-5131
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Oct 28, 2020
    VERY CARING & gentle hands YET FIRM & STRONG ENOUGH TO ENSURE YOUR PAIN GETS RELEASED.. ALHAM SAMANI D.C. Performs her gift to Give me long over do PAIN RELIEF for MY HERNIATED DISC. MARCH------OCT. 2020 WAS THERE FOR ME & HOUSTON DURING ENTIRE SHUTDOWN & PEMIDEMICE SHE HAS MY RESPECT and my choice for continuing chiropractic therapy treatment into new year 2021 Happy New year's Earl M.
    EARL — Oct 28, 2020
    About Dr. Alham Samani, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1649734450
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Dr. Samani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Samani has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

