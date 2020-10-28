Dr. Samani accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alham Samani, DC
Overview
Dr. Alham Samani, DC is a Chiropractor in Houston, TX.
Locations
Catalyst Health Services Inc1724 RICHMOND AVE, Houston, TX 77098 Directions (713) 597-5131Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
VERY CARING & gentle hands YET FIRM & STRONG ENOUGH TO ENSURE YOUR PAIN GETS RELEASED.. ALHAM SAMANI D.C. Performs her gift to Give me long over do PAIN RELIEF for MY HERNIATED DISC. MARCH------OCT. 2020 WAS THERE FOR ME & HOUSTON DURING ENTIRE SHUTDOWN & PEMIDEMICE SHE HAS MY RESPECT and my choice for continuing chiropractic therapy treatment into new year 2021 Happy New year's Earl M.
About Dr. Alham Samani, DC
- Chiropractic
- English, Spanish
- 1649734450
Dr. Samani speaks Spanish.
