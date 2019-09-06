See All Clinical Psychologists in Studio City, CA
Overview

Dr. Alfredo Crespo, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Studio City, CA. 

Dr. Crespo works at Coldwater Clinical Association in Studio City, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dale K. Rose Lmft Inc. A Marriage and Family Therapist
    12725 Ventura Blvd Ste K, Studio City, CA 91604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 763-2745
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Sep 06, 2019
    I saw Doctor Crespo for 10-15 sessions. I had never been to a psychologist before. I chose to see him because of the years if experience. He quickly learned to help me understand my way of thinking. He is amazing, he helped me understand my way of thinking and gave me the tools to better understand who I was and who I am because of what I went through. I emerged a warrior and champion because I had no other option, I was a victim of child sexual abuse and more. I now understand what I have to work with to get better outcomes regardless of what I think do or say. I didn't have an opinion when I was 5 years old now as a grown adult I do. Thank you doctor Crespo for your amazing words that helped me put together the puzzles in my mind. Doctor Crespo you are a genius!
    Pedro — Sep 06, 2019
    About Dr. Alfredo Crespo, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1841207495
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • CSUN
