See All Psychiatrists in El Paso, TX
Alfredo Arellano, MSN Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Alfredo Arellano, MSN

Psychiatry
5 (77)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Alfredo Arellano, MSN is a Psychiatry Specialist in El Paso, TX. They completed their fellowship with Visiting Fellowship In Tms, Duke University

Alfredo Arellano works at Alfredo H. Arellano PMHCNS-BC, PA in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Alfredo H. Arellano PMHCNS-BC, PA
    1122 Montana Ave Ste A, El Paso, TX 79902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 307-5796
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Alfredo H. Arellano PMHCNS-BC, PA
    1611 Beech St Ste D, El Paso, TX 79925 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 307-5796

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Depressive Disorders
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Depressive Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Detoxification Evaluation Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Hypomania Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Substance Use Disorders Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • Triwest

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 77 ratings
    Patient Ratings (77)
    5 Star
    (73)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Alfredo Arellano?

    Dec 15, 2022
    I am a veteran of the US Army and have been struggling with PTSD and Depression with Anxiety that has gotten progressively worse. I was on the brink of voluntarily admitting myself to a hospital to get help. But wonderfully the VA sent me to Dr. Arellano’s office and it seriously saved my life because I have been suicidal too. The staff are super friendly and informative about the TMS treatment and while I was a little skeptical about if it would work - it DID! All of the sudden so many of those problems I’ve had started drifting away. TMS WORKS! If you’re sick of the medication dance, try TMS! Be sure to stick with it all the way through!
    Mollie M — Dec 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Alfredo Arellano, MSN
    How would you rate your experience with Alfredo Arellano, MSN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Alfredo Arellano to family and friends

    Alfredo Arellano's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Alfredo Arellano

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Alfredo Arellano, MSN.

    About Alfredo Arellano, MSN

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851558266
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Visiting Fellowship In Tms, Duke University
    Fellowship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Alfredo Arellano, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alfredo Arellano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Alfredo Arellano has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Alfredo Arellano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Alfredo Arellano works at Alfredo H. Arellano PMHCNS-BC, PA in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Alfredo Arellano’s profile.

    77 patients have reviewed Alfredo Arellano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alfredo Arellano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alfredo Arellano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alfredo Arellano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Alfredo Arellano, MSN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.