Alfredo Arellano, MSN
Offers telehealth
Alfredo Arellano, MSN is a Psychiatry Specialist in El Paso, TX. They completed their fellowship with Visiting Fellowship In Tms, Duke University
Alfredo Arellano works at
Alfredo H. Arellano PMHCNS-BC, PA1122 Montana Ave Ste A, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 307-5796Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Alfredo H. Arellano PMHCNS-BC, PA1611 Beech St Ste D, El Paso, TX 79925 Directions (915) 307-5796
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- Tricare
- Triwest
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I am a veteran of the US Army and have been struggling with PTSD and Depression with Anxiety that has gotten progressively worse. I was on the brink of voluntarily admitting myself to a hospital to get help. But wonderfully the VA sent me to Dr. Arellano’s office and it seriously saved my life because I have been suicidal too. The staff are super friendly and informative about the TMS treatment and while I was a little skeptical about if it would work - it DID! All of the sudden so many of those problems I’ve had started drifting away. TMS WORKS! If you’re sick of the medication dance, try TMS! Be sure to stick with it all the way through!
- Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1851558266
- Visiting Fellowship In Tms, Duke University
