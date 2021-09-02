Dr. Alfred Vonetes, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vonetes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alfred Vonetes, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alfred Vonetes, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Orlando, FL.
Dr. Vonetes works at
Locations
VonCare, Inc4700 Millenia Blvd Ste 175, Orlando, FL 32839 Directions (407) 494-7880
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vonetes REALLY LISTENS, and that helps honestly. Thanks for being original and yourself, I salute you with much respect Doc !!
About Dr. Alfred Vonetes, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1326452897
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vonetes has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vonetes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vonetes works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Vonetes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vonetes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vonetes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vonetes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.