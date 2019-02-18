Dr. Alfred Pinto, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pinto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alfred Pinto, DC
Overview
Dr. Alfred Pinto, DC is a Chiropractor in Mishawaka, IN. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Logan College of Chiropractic.
Locations
Spine and Joint Associates229 Red Coach Dr Ste 107, Mishawaka, IN 46545 Directions (574) 318-7800
Spine and Joint Associates2866 Miller Dr # 7, Plymouth, IN 46563 Directions (574) 914-4866
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I am up and mobile thanks to SJA! Litrally. Thank you so much SJA
About Dr. Alfred Pinto, DC
- Chiropractic
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Logan College of Chiropractic
- Indiana University
