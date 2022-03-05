Dr. Alfred Mansour, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mansour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alfred Mansour, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alfred Mansour, PHD is a Clinical Neuropsychologist in Ypsilanti, MI.
Dr. Mansour works at
Locations
St Joseph Mercy Hospital5333 McAuley Dr, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Directions (734) 712-2744Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Neuropsychology Partners, Brighton, MI7305 Grand River Rd, Brighton, MI 48114 Directions (810) 588-6377
Hospital Affiliations
- Sparrow Hospital
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I brought my daughter in for ADHD testing. The scheduling process was smooth. Dr. Mansour really broke down the report and the next steps to take for her. He even went above and beyond and wrote a letter for her school accommodations.
About Dr. Alfred Mansour, PHD
- Clinical Neuropsychology
- English
- 1275876963
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mansour has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mansour accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mansour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mansour works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Mansour. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mansour.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mansour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mansour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.