Dr. Kellam has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alfred Kellam, PHD
Overview
Dr. Alfred Kellam, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Ann Arbor, MI.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 202 E Washington St Ste 510, Ann Arbor, MI 48104 Directions (734) 996-1944
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I was heading for chaos and Dr. Kellam helped me fix it. Without his expertise I wouldn't have succeeded in my life endeavors. It's been years and there is rarely a day I don't think of him. I would continue therapy with him for the rest of my life if I could. I miss him a lot.
About Dr. Alfred Kellam, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1760547954
