Dr. Alfonso Martinez, PHD
Overview
Dr. Alfonso Martinez, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Peachtree City, GA.
Locations
The Neuropsychology Center LLC6000 Shakerag Hl Ste 216, Peachtree City, GA 30269 Directions (770) 632-1088
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
THE PROGNOSIS, from Dr. Alfonso Martinez, Ph.D. Was spot on! What my father and I missed and or ignored, because of our love for wife and mother, we miss simple and major signs of Memory loss-Alzheimer's and Depression. the family thought we can love just a little extra to remove an unknown problem away. From my family to the whole entire staff thank you. THE MURPHY FAMILY
About Dr. Alfonso Martinez, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English, Spanish
- 1316920952
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martinez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martinez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martinez speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez.
