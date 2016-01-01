Alexzandria Burick, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alexzandria Burick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Alexzandria Burick, PA-C
Overview
Alexzandria Burick, PA-C is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Charlotte, NC.
Alexzandria Burick works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Cancer Institute - Elizabeth (Gastrointestinal & Hepatobiliary Cancer)125 Queens Rd Ste 430, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 908-2404
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Alexzandria Burick?
About Alexzandria Burick, PA-C
- Surgical Oncology
- English
- Female
- 1821368192
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Alexzandria Burick accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Alexzandria Burick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Alexzandria Burick works at
Alexzandria Burick has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Alexzandria Burick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alexzandria Burick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alexzandria Burick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.