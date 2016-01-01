Alexis Valaika, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alexis Valaika is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Alexis Valaika, CRNP
Alexis Valaika, CRNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jenkintown, PA. They graduated from VILLANOVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Internal Medicine Associates of Abington500 York Rd Ste 203, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Directions
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1679230544
- VILLANOVA UNIVERSITY
