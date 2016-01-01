See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Torrance, CA
Alexis Sword-Allender, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Alexis Sword-Allender, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Torrance, CA. 

Alexis Sword-Allender works at Patrick Cleveland M.A., L.M.F.T. in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    PsychHealth4Life
    24520 Hawthorne Blvd Ste 103, Torrance, CA 90505
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD Parent Coaching
Cancer Counseling
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
ADHD Parent Coaching
Cancer Counseling
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

About Alexis Sword-Allender, MFT

  Marriage & Family Therapy
  English
  1720122419
Frequently Asked Questions

Alexis Sword-Allender, MFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alexis Sword-Allender is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Alexis Sword-Allender has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Alexis Sword-Allender works at Patrick Cleveland M.A., L.M.F.T. in Torrance, CA. View the full address on Alexis Sword-Allender’s profile.

Alexis Sword-Allender has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Alexis Sword-Allender.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alexis Sword-Allender, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alexis Sword-Allender appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

