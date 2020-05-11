Alexis Rod, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alexis Rod is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Alexis Rod, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Alexis Rod, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Cincinnati, OH.
Mercy Health - Anderson Infectious Disease8000 5 Mile Rd Ste 305, Cincinnati, OH 45230 Directions (513) 232-3500
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
absolutely the most caring, helpful, knowledgeable primary care i've ever had. think the world of her thoughtfulness
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1083867832
