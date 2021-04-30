Alexis Nibe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Alexis Nibe, PA-C
Alexis Nibe, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Ocala, FL.
Ocala Family Medical Center2230 Sw 19th Avenue Rd, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 237-4133
Very detail oriented, takes her time with you, listens to you, her staff is great. She has a good knowledge base and if she does not know something she will find the answer!
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1598711913
Alexis Nibe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Alexis Nibe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alexis Nibe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alexis Nibe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alexis Nibe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.