Alexis Kraus, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alexis Kraus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Alexis Kraus, LCSW
Overview
Alexis Kraus, LCSW is a Psychotherapist in Chicago, IL.
Alexis Kraus works at
Locations
-
1
Grow Therapy605 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (786) 244-2403Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Alexis Kraus?
About Alexis Kraus, LCSW
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1699397265
Frequently Asked Questions
Alexis Kraus accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Alexis Kraus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Alexis Kraus works at
Alexis Kraus has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Alexis Kraus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alexis Kraus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alexis Kraus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.