Alexis Buettner Gurecki, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Alexis Buettner Gurecki, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Chesapeake, VA. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center.

Alexis Buettner Gurecki works at Eastern Virginia ENT Specialist in Chesapeake, VA with other offices in Suffolk, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Main Office
    500 Independence Pkwy, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 547-9714
    Harborview Office
    1037 Champions Way, Suffolk, VA 23435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 465-3106

  • Chesapeake Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Disorders
Allergies
Allergy Drops
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Optima Health
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 07, 2020
    She helped me to navigate a severe case of vestibular neuritis. She is kind, thoughtful, compassionate and extremely competent. Best doc I’ve ever received care from!
    Sara — Jul 07, 2020
    About Alexis Buettner Gurecki, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • 1831329598
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Eastern Virginia Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Virginia / Main Campus
    Undergraduate School

