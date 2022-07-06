Alexis Deitz, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alexis Deitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Alexis Deitz, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Alexis Deitz, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Manchester, CT.
Alexis Deitz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group574 Middle Tpke E, Manchester, CT 06040 Directions (860) 646-4334
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Alexis Deitz?
I've been seeing Alexis about 2 years now and have been extremely pleased. She pays attention to what I say when I need to go to the office. She renews my medications on line almost immediately and she makes sure I understand how medications are meant to be taken. So pleased I switch to her medical practice.
About Alexis Deitz, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1669030177
Frequently Asked Questions
Alexis Deitz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Alexis Deitz accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Alexis Deitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Alexis Deitz works at
7 patients have reviewed Alexis Deitz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alexis Deitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alexis Deitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alexis Deitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.