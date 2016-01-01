Alexis Daley, MFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alexis Daley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Alexis Daley, MFT
Overview
Alexis Daley, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Santa Cruz, CA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 180 7th Ave Ste 105, Santa Cruz, CA 95062 Directions (831) 426-2138
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
Ratings & Reviews
About Alexis Daley, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1285787614
