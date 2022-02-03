Alexis Chantal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Alexis Chantal, PA-C
Overview
Alexis Chantal, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Lynchburg, VA.
Locations
Office101 Candlewood Ct, Lynchburg, VA 24502 Directions (434) 363-4190
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Alexis is very personable , capable and thorough. I appreciate her professionalism.
About Alexis Chantal, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1528013497
