Alexis Chantal, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.5 (5)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Alexis Chantal, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Lynchburg, VA. 

Alexis Chantal works at Office in Lynchburg, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Office
    101 Candlewood Ct, Lynchburg, VA 24502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (434) 363-4190
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 03, 2022
    Alexis is very personable , capable and thorough. I appreciate her professionalism.
    PK — Feb 03, 2022
    About Alexis Chantal, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528013497
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Alexis Chantal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Alexis Chantal accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Alexis Chantal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Alexis Chantal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alexis Chantal.

