Alexis Brouse, PA-C

Orthopedics (Physician Assistant)
5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Alexis Brouse, PA-C is an Orthopedics Physician Assistant in Gilbert, AZ. 

Alexis Brouse works at Dignity Health Medical Group Arizona in Gilbert, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Specialty Medicine Mercy Gilbert
    3420 S Mercy Rd Ste 200, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 909-3788
    Anuj Daftari, MD
    3591 S Mercy Rd Ste 204, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 974-2673

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hip Dislocation
Hip Injury
Hip Pain
Hip Dislocation
Hip Injury
Hip Pain
Knee Injuries
Knee Pain
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 10, 2021
    Dr. Browse has been my hip Dr. For the past 2 years and she has been great! I can barely walk going in and her treatment I am walking good with no pain in a couple of days after the treatment. If you have hip pain she is the doctor to see.
    J lawrence — Sep 10, 2021
    About Alexis Brouse, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Orthopedics (Physician Assistant)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235639428
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Arizona
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Alexis Brouse, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alexis Brouse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Alexis Brouse has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Alexis Brouse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Alexis Brouse works at Dignity Health Medical Group Arizona in Gilbert, AZ. View the full address on Alexis Brouse’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Alexis Brouse. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alexis Brouse.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alexis Brouse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alexis Brouse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

