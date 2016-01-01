Alexandria Sobin, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alexandria Sobin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Alexandria Sobin, FNP
Overview
Alexandria Sobin, FNP is a Neurology Specialist in Charlotte, NC.
Alexandria Sobin works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Neurology & Sleep - Midtown1918 Randolph Rd Ste 400, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 951-1165
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Alexandria Sobin?
About Alexandria Sobin, FNP
- Neurology
- English
- Female
- 1992274765
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Alexandria Sobin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Alexandria Sobin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Alexandria Sobin works at
Alexandria Sobin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Alexandria Sobin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alexandria Sobin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alexandria Sobin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.