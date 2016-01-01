Alexandria Montgomery, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alexandria Montgomery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Alexandria Montgomery, CNM
Overview
Alexandria Montgomery, CNM is a Midwife in Charlotte, NC.
Locations
Novant Health Providence OB/GYN - Providence1718 E 4th St Ste 907, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 908-2764
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Alexandria Montgomery, CNM
- Midwifery
- English, German
- Female
- 1366695496
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Alexandria Montgomery has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Alexandria Montgomery accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Alexandria Montgomery using Healthline FindCare.
Alexandria Montgomery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Alexandria Montgomery speaks German.
Alexandria Montgomery has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Alexandria Montgomery.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alexandria Montgomery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alexandria Montgomery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.