See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Chester, SC
Alexandria Ingram, FNP-C Icon-share Share Profile

Alexandria Ingram, FNP-C

Internal Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Alexandria Ingram, FNP-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chester, SC. 

Alexandria Ingram works at MUSC Health Chester Medical Center in Chester, SC with other offices in Lancaster, SC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Chester Medical Center
    1 Medical Park Dr Ste B, Chester, SC 29706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    MUSC Health Emergency Room - Lancaster Medical Center
    800 W Meeting St, Lancaster, SC 29720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Alexandria Ingram?

Photo: Alexandria Ingram, FNP-C
How would you rate your experience with Alexandria Ingram, FNP-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Alexandria Ingram to family and friends

Alexandria Ingram's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Alexandria Ingram

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Alexandria Ingram, FNP-C.

About Alexandria Ingram, FNP-C

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1710445804
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center
  • Musc Health Chester Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Alexandria Ingram, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alexandria Ingram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Alexandria Ingram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Alexandria Ingram has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Alexandria Ingram.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alexandria Ingram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alexandria Ingram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.