Alexandrea Corbin

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Overview

Alexandrea Corbin is a Nurse Practitioner in Elizabethtown, KY. 

Alexandrea Corbin works at Baptist Health Medical Group Gastroenterology in Elizabethtown, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Baptist Health Medical Group Gastroenterology
    914 N Dixie Ave Ste 302, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 979-2583

About Alexandrea Corbin

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1982168472
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Alexandrea Corbin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Alexandrea Corbin works at Baptist Health Medical Group Gastroenterology in Elizabethtown, KY. View the full address on Alexandrea Corbin’s profile.

Alexandrea Corbin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Alexandrea Corbin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alexandrea Corbin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alexandrea Corbin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Primary Care
