Dr. Alexandre Geronian, MD
Dr. Alexandre Geronian, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Norristown, PA.
Central Behavioral Health, 1100 Powell St, Norristown, PA 19401
I had at least 6 doctors in 18 months, all wanted to very gradually increase my dose monthly in hopes of approvement, or had me try so many different meds.. None made a difference. After meeting Dr. G, he listened to my symptoms and immediately suggested I try a drug I never even heard of before. Within a month I had much improvement.. And I started getting services 3 years prior and had no luck. I must say, being able to function is a blessing?
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1548443906
Dr. Geronian works at
