See All Nurse Practitioners in San Francisco, CA
Alexandra Wilder, APRN-BC Icon-share Share Profile

Alexandra Wilder, APRN-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Alexandra Wilder, APRN-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in San Francisco, CA. 

Alexandra Wilder works at Lemonaid Health in San Francisco, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lemonaid Health
    150 Spear St Ste 350, San Francisco, CA 94105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 263-9481

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acid Reflux
Acne
Anxiety
Acid Reflux
Acne
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Blood Sugar Monitoring Chevron Icon
Blood Test Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hot Flashes Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Premature Ejaculation Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sinus Infections Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Alexandra Wilder?

Photo: Alexandra Wilder, APRN-BC
How would you rate your experience with Alexandra Wilder, APRN-BC?
  • Likelihood of recommending Alexandra Wilder to family and friends

Alexandra Wilder's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Alexandra Wilder

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Alexandra Wilder, APRN-BC.

About Alexandra Wilder, APRN-BC

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1659687986
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Alexandra Wilder, APRN-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alexandra Wilder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Alexandra Wilder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Alexandra Wilder works at Lemonaid Health in San Francisco, CA. View the full address on Alexandra Wilder’s profile.

Alexandra Wilder has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Alexandra Wilder.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alexandra Wilder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alexandra Wilder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Alexandra Wilder, APRN-BC?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.