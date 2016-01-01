See All Family Doctors in China Grove, NC
Alexandra Carey, PA-C

Family Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Alexandra Carey, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in China Grove, NC. 

Alexandra Carey works at Novant Health Primary Care South Rowan in China Grove, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans.

    Novant Health Primary Care South Rowan
    1965 S Us 29 Hwy, China Grove, NC 28023 (704) 908-2639
    Aetna

    About Alexandra Carey, PA-C

    Family Medicine
    English
    Female
    1633633456
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

    Alexandra Carey, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Alexandra Carey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Alexandra Carey works at Novant Health Primary Care South Rowan in China Grove, NC.

    Alexandra Carey has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alexandra Carey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alexandra Carey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

