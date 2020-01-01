See All Physical Therapists in Aurora, CO
Dr. Alexandra Spelman, DPT

Physical Therapy
Dr. Alexandra Spelman, DPT is a Physical Therapist in Aurora, CO. 

Dr. Spelman works at Select Physical Therapy, Aurora Potomac in Aurora, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Select Physical Therapy
    1390 S Potomac St Ste 114, Aurora, CO 80012

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Aquatic Therapy
Arthritis of the Hand
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Aquatic Therapy Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balance Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Neurological Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Arthritis Treatment Chevron Icon
Numbness Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Trauma Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Pulled Muscles Chevron Icon
Spine and Sports Musculoskeletal Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Spine Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Sports Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare
    • Pinnacol Assurance
    • Travelers
    • Tricare

    Jan 01, 2020
    Knows her stuff. I've had several physical therapist and she definitely stands out as one of the best. The more information you can give her the better the job she can do. She will help make you better.
    Raymond Surprenant — Jan 01, 2020
    About Dr. Alexandra Spelman, DPT

    • Physical Therapy
    • English
    • 1376073098
