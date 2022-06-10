See All Physicians Assistants in Charlotte, NC
Alexandra Schuler, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Alexandra Schuler, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Alexandra Schuler, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Charlotte, NC. 

Alexandra Schuler works at Novant Health Appel & Wormer Plastic Surgery - Myers Park in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Appel & Wormer Plastic Surgery - Myers Park
    1901 Brunswick Ave Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2434
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Alexandra Schuler?

    Jun 10, 2022
    Dealing with breast cancer can be hard. There is a lot of information coming at you and you feel like you don’t have much control over anything. Alex Schuler has been a ray of light in this process. She takes the time to explain everything and answer all of your questions. I appreciate her expertise and her honesty. I have never felt rushed or like one of many. She has made a difficult situation much easier to handle.
    Holly Ellwanger — Jun 10, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Alexandra Schuler, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Alexandra Schuler, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Alexandra Schuler to family and friends

    Alexandra Schuler's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Alexandra Schuler

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Alexandra Schuler, PA-C.

    About Alexandra Schuler, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1013554153
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Alexandra Schuler, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alexandra Schuler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Alexandra Schuler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Alexandra Schuler works at Novant Health Appel & Wormer Plastic Surgery - Myers Park in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Alexandra Schuler’s profile.

    Alexandra Schuler has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Alexandra Schuler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alexandra Schuler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alexandra Schuler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.