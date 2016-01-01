See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Alexandra Scherk, OD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Alexandra Scherk, OD

Optometry
2.5 (3)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Alexandra Scherk, OD is an Optometrist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Scherk works at Ophthalmology in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Optometrists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Michael Rosenberg, OD
Dr. Michael Rosenberg, OD
8 (21)
View Profile
Dr. Mark Bryant, OD
Dr. Mark Bryant, OD
10 (594)
View Profile
Dr. Devin Singh, OD
Dr. Devin Singh, OD
10 (2)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Fifth Avenue Optics Inc.
    1115 5th Ave, New York, NY 10128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 517-4500
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Scherk?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alexandra Scherk, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Alexandra Scherk, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Scherk to family and friends

    Dr. Scherk's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Scherk

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Alexandra Scherk, OD.

    About Dr. Alexandra Scherk, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831683648
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scherk has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scherk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Scherk. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scherk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scherk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scherk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Alexandra Scherk, OD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.