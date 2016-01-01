Alexandra Rusetzke, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alexandra Rusetzke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Alexandra Rusetzke, PA-C
Overview
Alexandra Rusetzke, PA-C is a Surgical Assistant in Grand Rapids, MI.
Alexandra Rusetzke works at
Locations
-
1
Shmg Surgical Oncology - Grand Rapids145 Michigan St NE Ste 5500, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions
-
2
Bronson Colon & Rectal Surgery Specialists - John St. (A Bronson Methodist Hospital facility)601 John St Ste M-302, Kalamazoo, MI 49007 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Alexandra Rusetzke, PA-C
- Surgical Assistance
- English
- 1003202623
Frequently Asked Questions
Alexandra Rusetzke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Alexandra Rusetzke using Healthline FindCare.
Alexandra Rusetzke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Alexandra Rusetzke has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Alexandra Rusetzke.
