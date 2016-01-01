See All Surgical Assistants in Grand Rapids, MI
Alexandra Rusetzke, PA-C

Surgical Assistance
Accepting new patients
Overview

Alexandra Rusetzke, PA-C is a Surgical Assistant in Grand Rapids, MI. 

Alexandra Rusetzke works at SHMG Urologic Oncology in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Kalamazoo, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Shmg Surgical Oncology - Grand Rapids
    145 Michigan St NE Ste 5500, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Bronson Colon & Rectal Surgery Specialists - John St. (A Bronson Methodist Hospital facility)
    601 John St Ste M-302, Kalamazoo, MI 49007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
  • Spectrum Health United Hospital
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Priority Health

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    About Alexandra Rusetzke, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Surgical Assistance
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003202623
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Alexandra Rusetzke, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alexandra Rusetzke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Alexandra Rusetzke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Alexandra Rusetzke has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Alexandra Rusetzke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alexandra Rusetzke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alexandra Rusetzke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

