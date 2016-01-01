Alexandra Palgon, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alexandra Palgon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Alexandra Palgon, PA-C
Overview
Alexandra Palgon, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Newnan, GA.
Alexandra Palgon works at
Locations
-
1
Skin Cancer Specialists, P.C. Newnan2045 Highway 34 E, Newnan, GA 30265 Directions (706) 257-4189
-
2
Skin Cancer Specialists175 White St NW Ste 100, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 422-5557
-
3
Marietta Office835 Cogburn Ave NW Ste 100, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 422-5557Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Alexandra Palgon?
About Alexandra Palgon, PA-C
- Dermatology
- English
- 1518262450
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Alexandra Palgon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Alexandra Palgon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Alexandra Palgon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Alexandra Palgon works at
1178 patients have reviewed Alexandra Palgon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alexandra Palgon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alexandra Palgon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alexandra Palgon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.