Alexandra Morton, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 4 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati Nurse Practioner School and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Family Pharmacy6565 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 502-4040
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Aetna
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 4 years of experience
- English
- University Of Cincinnati Nurse Practioner School
- University of Oklahoma College of Nursing
3 patients have reviewed Alexandra Morton. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alexandra Morton.
