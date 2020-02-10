Dr. Miller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexandra Miller, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Alexandra Miller, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Sparta, NJ.
Dr. Miller works at
Locations
Live Well Psychology Center LLC48 Woodport Rd Ste 22, Sparta, NJ 07871 Directions (973) 726-5200
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Miller is a wonderful psychologist. She helped me through very difficult times by teaching me techniques on overcoming traumatic events, and anxiety. Very thankful for her help.
About Dr. Alexandra Miller, PSY.D
- Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
